FAA to award COVID-19 aid grants to Texas airports

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $811,535,430 in airport aid to 210 airports in Texas to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Use the interactive map below to see what airports are apart of that funding and how much each will get.

This grant funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

Officials said this funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

More from MyHighPlains.com: