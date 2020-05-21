EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG speaks about mail-in voting during COVID-19 pandamic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is involved in two lawsuits where he said there is a higher risk of voter fraud when mail-in ballots are used and should not be allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuits are in federal and state court. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a lower court’s ruling that all eligible voters could vote by mail in Texas on Tuesday.

Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court stayed a lawsuit that would have allowed local election officials to facilitate efforts by voters to vote absentee if they fear getting sick.

People who are older than 65 can vote by mail. We asked the A.G. if, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, they should.

The attorney general also talked about legal backing cities have to ensure they will get needed resources from the state.

You can see the full interview above.

More from MyHighPlains.com: