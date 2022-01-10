Eligible Texas voters need to register by Jan. 31 to cast ballot in March 1 Primary Election

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott said he wants to remind all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the Jan. 31 voter registration deadline for the March 1, 2022 Primary Election in Texas.

Secretary Scott said voters registered by Jan. 31 can also participate in early voting, which begins on Feb. 14 and ends on Feb. 25.

“Registering to vote in Texas is easy and straightforward – so long as you are a qualified voter, you can send in a voter registration application to your county’s voter registrar by January 31st and you’ll be eligible to vote in the upcoming Primary Election,” said Secretary Scott.

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

A United States citizen;

A resident of the county where you submit the application;

At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.

Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Those who are registering to vote for the first time can complete a voter registration application and return it to their local county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. The application can be completed using the Texas Secretary of State’s online voter registration application module and filling out the required information, print, sign, and mail the completed application directly to your county election office.

A printed application can be requested and the Texas Secretary of State’s office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided or contact or visit your county’s voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.

Those who are not registered to vote but have a Texas Driver License or State ID card can register online when renewing, replacing, or changing contact information.