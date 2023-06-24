AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo voters on Saturday will make their voices heard in the runoffs that are set to decide which candidates will officially fill the open Place One and Place Four seats on the Amarillo City Council.

This comes after the Amarillo municipal elections in May, during which voters elected Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley, Place Two Councilmember Don Tipps, and Place Three Councilmember Tom Scherlen. However, at the time neither the Place One nor Place Four seats had a candidate win a clear majority of the vote.

As reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, Place One’s race came down to a contest between Josh Craft, who received 43.24% of the vote, and Dean Crump, who received 33.07% of the vote. Place Four became a contest between Les Simpson, who received 45.17% of the vote, and Claudette Smith, who received 24.28% of the vote.

Potter and Randall Counties saw a little more than 5,600 residents participate in early voting by Monday. Noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Potter County saw around 1,850 residents participate in early voting and Randall County saw around 3,783 residents participate.

MyHighPlains.com spoke with Josh Craft after the results tonight and hear about what he hopes to accomplish. Craft is the projected winner with 60 percent of the vote.

“So, some of the things I want to accomplish first, and foremost is giving back to the basic services of the city those are the things the citizens of Amarillo are paying for, and that they deserve. From anything from public safety to trash services, everything across the board that citizens are already paying for,” said Craft. “That’s what I want to ensure that they get it with their tax dollars.”

We also spoke with Les Simpson after the results to hear what he hopes to accomplish during his term. Simpson is the projected winner with 60.4 percent of the vote.

“What I’ve run on is we have to focus on the fundamentals. And as I’ve talked to voters and I’ve talked to residents, they want the same thing. So public safety, sanitation, our sewer lines, our roads,” said Simpson. That’s really what they want the government to do they just want to provide those fundamental things. My hope is that with our other city council members that are elected, we can help provide those things for our community.”

Voting locations for June 24 can be found here, with results updated live in this article as they are reported.

June 24, 2023, Runoff Election Results in Amarillo

Final unofficial results were reported at 8:45 p.m.

City of Amarillo Councilmember, Place 1

Candidate Votes Percent CRUMP 4,657 40.0% CRAFT 6,995 60.0%

City of Amarillo Councilmember, Place 4

Candidate Votes Percent SIMPSON 7,004 60.4% SMITH 4,598 39.6%