Election Day: You still have time to cast your ballot

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s Election Day and you still have time to cast your ballot.

Across the state, voters will be deciding on 10 proposed constitutional amendments. You can see a list of those proposed amendments here.

There are several school bonds and local options for voters to decide on. You can see a list of those here.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

To find your nearest polling location, click here.

Check below after the polls close for the latest results and see live coverage on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00.

