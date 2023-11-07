AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Secretary of State, Jane Nelson, announced that today, statewide in Texas, voters will weigh in on 14 proposed amendments to the state constitution. Many voters will also have the opportunity to vote in local elections.

“If voters did not cast a ballot during early voting, I encourage them to make a plan to vote today,” said Secretary Nelson.

According to the press release, Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling places statewide. For specific questions regarding polling places, always consult your county elections office.

Election Day Voting Locations according to the TxSOS:

According to the TxSOS, If a county participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program, commonly referred to as vote centers, voters may cast a ballot at any location in their country on Election Day.

The TxSOS also stated that if a county does not have countywide polling, on election day, voters must cast their ballot at a location specific to their registration precinct.

TxSOS then said Texas voters planning to cast their ballot on Election Day can find their polling locations by using the My Voter Portal.

Voter ID Requirements according to the TxSOS:

According to the TxSOS, under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued DPS

Texas Handgun Licenses issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

TxSOS stated voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

Cell Phones and Other Devices:

According to the TxSOS, Under Texas law, the use of wireless communications or recording devices is not permitted within 100 feet of the voting stations. Voters should not use items like cell phones, tablets, or digital cameras within the 100-foot marker of the polling location.

This information and other details about voting in Texas are available at VoteTexas.gov, the state’s official online voting resource.

Election results can be found on MyHighPlains.com.