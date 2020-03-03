Election Day: Polls have opened for voters on Super Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Super Tuesday is here and polls are now opened for voters to cast their ballots.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Need to know if you are registered, what is on the ballot, or where a polling location is? Click here.
MyHighPlains.com will have live election coverage and results after the polls close, as well as on Fox 14 News at 9:00 and KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00.
