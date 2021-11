CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The WT Enterprise Center (WTEC) was not able to have Global Entrepreneurship Week last year because of the COVID-19, but this year it's back, according to a press release by WT's Communication Dept.

WTEC and community partners are set to hold a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss plans for the Global Entrepreneurship Week. Global Entrepreneurship Week will allow "some of the Amarillo area’s top business leaders to discuss how the region’s business community survived the pandemic and, in some ways, thrived in the true Panhandle spirit," the release stated.