OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — It is election day in Oklahoma.

Today voters will decide the results of their Primary and Special Elections.

Some important races to watch are the Primaries for the U.S. Senate, the race for State Representative District 61, and the race for the Cimarron County Sheriff. The polls will close at 7 P.M.

We’ll have results tonight on the KAMR Local 4 News at 10 P.M.

Below are the candidates running for the U.S. Senate:

US Senate (dem) race 102

* Abby Broyles

* Sheila Bilyeu

* R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr.

* Elysabeth Britt

US Senate (rep) race 101

* Neil Mavis

* Jim Inhofe

* John Tompkins

* JJ Stitt

Below are the candidates running for State Representative District 61:

State rep. dist. 61 (rep) race 105

* Kenny Bob Tapp

* Kenton Patzkowsky

Below are the candidates running for Sheriff of Cimarron County:

Sheriff (rep) race 109

* Michael Berguetski

* Leon Apple

More from MyHighPlains.com: