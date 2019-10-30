Elaine Hays Announces Campaign for Texas’ 13th Congressional District

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo City Councilwoman and small business owner Elaine Hays officially announced her bid as a Republican for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.



“This is a critical time in Washington, and I will stand strong as a member of Congress who will fight for life, liberty, balanced budgets, term limits, and border security.” Hays continued, “We cannot sit quietly and hope for the best, so we must act to defend our conservative values against plans to eliminate fossil fuels, promote socialism, and do away with private health insurance.”



Hays has Served two terms as Amarillo Place One Councilmember.

“America has the largest economy in the world. It’s time to have more business-minded individuals with backgrounds in economics helping to write public policies that affect every business owner and family in our country.”



The congressional seat is currently held by Mac Thornberry who recently announced his retirement after twenty-five years of service. The Republican primary election will be held March 3, 2020.