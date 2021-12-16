Ed Heath announces campaign for Potter County Judge position

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Resident Ed Heath recently announced his intent to run for the Potter County Judge position. According to a news release, Heath is a former Pantex employee who focused on information technology and cyber security.

“After the two years we just had, it’s time for a change. We need to be able to breathe, to grow and to thrive as a county,” Heath said in the release.

In the release, Heath stated his belief that individuals should have a choice on how their health care is managed, with local, state and national leaders not having the ability to “force ‘mandates’ upon the people.” He also stressed his support of the Potter County Republican Party on its approach to the upcoming primary election, implementing hand-marked ballots.

“I intend on establishing that the county government requests only the absolute minimum amount of taxes to carry out its constitutional duties,” Heath said in the release.