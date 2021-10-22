Eastridge neighborhood takes vote on its future at Fall Carnival

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Amarillo, Friday will be a great opportunity for those in the Eastridge neighborhood to help decide how to use the more than half-million dollars set aside for new developments in the area.

The first Eastridge Neighborhood Plan in-person outreach event was announced for Friday, Oct. 22, by Eastridge Elementary School and the City of Amarillo. The event, a Fall Carnival, will be held at the school on the corner of Northeast 14th Avenue and Evergreen Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Amarillo described that it partnered with Potter County to develop the plan for the Eastridge neighborhood, aiming to build “organizational capacity, form consensus for goals and strategies among stakeholders and provide a roadmap for future public and private reinvestment.” The project began in January and has been led by a citizen advisory committee that worked to draft a vision statement, area of focus, and a list of goals and strategies.

More information on the Eastridge plan can be found here.

Those who go to the Fall Carnival, said the City, may see examples of high-priority projects that could be started within the first year of the Eastridge plan, as well as longer-term “transformative’ initiatives for the area. Attendees will be asked to vote to decide how the bond funds will be spent.

The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department is also expected to be at the event providing games and activities, and food is expected to be available. Other departments from the city are set to attend as well, aiming to share information and collect feedback from the community.