Early voting underway for May Municipal Elections. See what’s on the ballot, polling locations, voter registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Today, Monday, April 19, kicks off the start of early voting in Texas for the May Municipal Elections.

Below is a list of what is on the ballot for the Amarillo area races.

EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

City of Amarillo:

Every place on the Amarillo City Council is up for grabs. Below are a list of candidates who are running for each position, as well as their full interviews from Politics Today with Jackie Kingston.

Amarillo Mayor:

One of the biggest races being watched in the City of Amarillo is the mayoral race. The candidates are:

Michael Hunt

Claudette Smith

Carl Karas

Ginger Nelson (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 1:

In December 2020, Councilmember Elaine Hays announced that she would not be seeking reelection for Place 1. that seat is:

Jason Tillery

Hobert “Gunny” Brown

Cole Stanley

Councilmember Place 2:

Jason Foglesong

Joe West

Freda Powell (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 3:

Tom Scherlen

Eddy Sauer (Incumbent)

Councilmember Place 4:

Ali Ramos

Howard Smith (Incumbent)

Sharyn Delgado

Richard Herman

Amarillo Junior College District

Also on the ballot is the Amarillo Junior College District Board of Regents. Voters can select one, two, or three candidates of their choice. Not all three votes have to be cast.

Those on the ballot are:

Peggy Carter Thomas

Anette Carlisle (Incumbent)

Adrian Meander

John Betancourt

Don Nicholson *Nicholson said he is dropping out of this race because he has a family member who is going to work for Amarillo College. He will still appear on the ballot but is asking voters to not vote for him.

Daniel Henke (Incumbent)

Amarillo ISD:

Voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Not all four votes have to be cast. Those vying for the seats are:

Louis Montano

Bennie Anderson

Charles D’Amico

Doyle Corder (Incumbent)

Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)

David Nance (Incumbent)

Don Powell

Bushland ISD:

Bushland ISD has a $94.3 million bond proposal on the ballot. The district said on its website that the bond package would address the rapid growth in the district as well as increased safety and aging conditions of facilities.

The proposed projects are:

New Elementary School – $25.2 Million

New High School – $61.6 Million

Existing Middle School Renovations – $6 Million

Existing High School Renovations -$1.5 Million

BISD said the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond proposal is .2275 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3876. “For the average BISD home value of approximately $300,000, this represents an increase of $52.14 per month,” said BISD’s bond proposal site.

City of Canyon:

Commissioner Place 5:

This race is the only contested race for the City of Canyon. The candidates are:

Randy Ray (Incumbent)

Zachary Unger

Canyon ISD

Board of Trustees – Place 3:

Zachary “Zack” Smith

Randy D. Darnell

Board of Trustees – Place 4:

David Velasquez

Bill Jenkins

Board of Trustees – Place 6:

Vance Snider II

Jenni Winegarner

River Road ISD:

River Road ISD’s Board of Trustees has four seats up for grabs. Voters can cast up to four votes. The candidates are:

Danielle Coleman (Incumbent)

Melinda Powell

Amanda Brown (Incumbent)

Nikki Forrest

Darenda Romans Keeton

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Texans can check their voter registration by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Things you will need to check your registration status:

Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or

Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or

Name, County, and Date of Birth

Voter registration for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.

Click here to register to vote in the next election.

WHERE CAN I EARLY VOTE?

Potter County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Santa Fe Building**

900 S. Polk St., First Floor Ticket Office, Amarillo, TX 79101

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

** Main Polling location for Early Voting – Santa Fe Building

Casey Carpet One Main entrance

3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

United Amigos

West entrance, 3300 East I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Hillside Christian Church

NW, Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach

1111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room, Amarillo, TX 79107

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Potter County Fire Station #1,

17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)

April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:

Randall County Election Administration Office**

1604 5th Ave.

Canyon, TX 79015

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Amarillo, TX 79110

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Southwest Branch Library

6801 W. 45th Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79109

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th

Amarillo, TX 79103

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd.

Canyon TX, 79015

April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

**Main Early Voting Location

CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?

Click here to find sample ballots for your location.