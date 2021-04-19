Early voting underway for May Municipal Elections. See what’s on the ballot, polling locations, voter registration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Today, Monday, April 19, kicks off the start of early voting in Texas for the May Municipal Elections.
Below is a list of what is on the ballot for the Amarillo area races.
EDITOR’S NOTE: All candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?
City of Amarillo:
Every place on the Amarillo City Council is up for grabs. Below are a list of candidates who are running for each position, as well as their full interviews from Politics Today with Jackie Kingston.
Amarillo Mayor:
One of the biggest races being watched in the City of Amarillo is the mayoral race. The candidates are:
- Michael Hunt
- Claudette Smith
- Carl Karas
- Ginger Nelson (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 1:
In December 2020, Councilmember Elaine Hays announced that she would not be seeking reelection for Place 1. that seat is:
- Jason Tillery
- Hobert “Gunny” Brown
- Cole Stanley
Councilmember Place 2:
- Jason Foglesong
- Joe West
- Freda Powell (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 3:
- Tom Scherlen
- Eddy Sauer (Incumbent)
Councilmember Place 4:
- Ali Ramos
- Howard Smith (Incumbent)
- Sharyn Delgado
- Richard Herman
Amarillo Junior College District
Also on the ballot is the Amarillo Junior College District Board of Regents. Voters can select one, two, or three candidates of their choice. Not all three votes have to be cast.
Those on the ballot are:
- Peggy Carter Thomas
- Anette Carlisle (Incumbent)
- Adrian Meander
- John Betancourt
- Don Nicholson
- *Nicholson said he is dropping out of this race because he has a family member who is going to work for Amarillo College. He will still appear on the ballot but is asking voters to not vote for him.
- Daniel Henke (Incumbent)
Amarillo ISD:
Voters can cast up to four votes for the open seats on Amarillo ISD’s Board of Trustees, a four-year term. Not all four votes have to be cast. Those vying for the seats are:
- Louis Montano
- Bennie Anderson
- Charles D’Amico
- Doyle Corder (Incumbent)
- Kayla Mendez (Incumbent)
- David Nance (Incumbent)
- Don Powell
Bushland ISD:
Bushland ISD has a $94.3 million bond proposal on the ballot. The district said on its website that the bond package would address the rapid growth in the district as well as increased safety and aging conditions of facilities.
The proposed projects are:
- New Elementary School – $25.2 Million
- New High School – $61.6 Million
- Existing Middle School Renovations – $6 Million
- Existing High School Renovations -$1.5 Million
BISD said the estimated maximum tax impact of the bond proposal is .2275 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3876. “For the average BISD home value of approximately $300,000, this represents an increase of $52.14 per month,” said BISD’s bond proposal site.
City of Canyon:
Commissioner Place 5:
This race is the only contested race for the City of Canyon. The candidates are:
- Randy Ray (Incumbent)
- Zachary Unger
Canyon ISD
Board of Trustees – Place 3:
- Zachary “Zack” Smith
- Randy D. Darnell
Board of Trustees – Place 4:
- David Velasquez
- Bill Jenkins
Board of Trustees – Place 6:
- Vance Snider II
- Jenni Winegarner
River Road ISD:
River Road ISD’s Board of Trustees has four seats up for grabs. Voters can cast up to four votes. The candidates are:
- Danielle Coleman (Incumbent)
- Melinda Powell
- Amanda Brown (Incumbent)
- Nikki Forrest
- Darenda Romans Keeton
AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?
Texans can check their voter registration by visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Things you will need to check your registration status:
- Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) & Date of Birth; or
- Texas Driver’s License Number & Date of Birth; or
- Name, County, and Date of Birth
Voter registration for this election was April 1, 2021. If you were not registered by then, you will not be able to vote in this election.
Click here to register to vote in the next election.
WHERE CAN I EARLY VOTE?
Potter County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:
Santa Fe Building**
900 S. Polk St., First Floor Ticket Office, Amarillo, TX 79101
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- ** Main Polling location for Early Voting – Santa Fe Building
Casey Carpet One Main entrance
3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX 79102
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
United Amigos
West entrance, 3300 East I-40, Amarillo, TX 79103
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Hillside Christian Church
NW, Main Entrance, 600 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, TX 79124
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Cornerstone Outreach
1111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room, Amarillo, TX 79107
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Potter County Fire Station #1,
17600 Indian Hill Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124 (Bushland)
- April 19-23, 2021, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26-27, 2021, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County residents can vote early at these locations, dates and times:
Randall County Election Administration Office**
1604 5th Ave.
Canyon, TX 79015
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Amarillo, TX 79110
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Southwest Branch Library
6801 W. 45th Ave.
Amarillo, TX 79109
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th
Amarillo, TX 79103
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd.
Canyon TX, 79015
- April 19-23, 2021 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- April 26 & 27, 2021 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
**Main Early Voting Location
CAN I SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?
Click here to find sample ballots for your location.
