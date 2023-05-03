Campaign signs for the May 6, 2023 municipal election outside of the Randall County Annex in Amarillo, Texas.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The May 6 municipal election is just three days away and early voting is all wrapped up.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said in-person early voting totals were up by about 100 as compared to 2021.

“We’re up, we’re down. We’re really not going to know how we ended up until Saturday,” said Huntley. “At this point, we’ve had 9% of our voting population voted early. That’s pretty good because, in 2021, we were 13% all in.”

In Randall County, Elections Administrator Shannon Lackey said early voter turnout was exceptional.

“We had twice as many people vote early in person for this election than we did in 2019, twice as many,” said Lackey. “We had over 11,000 people that have already cast their ballot in person. So that’s phenomenal. We had about 2500, more than we did in ’21.”

However, Lackey and Huntley say both counties are seeing a drop in mail-in ballots.

“I think what really drives voting by mail is when a PAC sends out postcards that make it convenient for the voters over 65, to apply and in 2021, this happened. In 2023, that did not happen,” said Huntley. “So we do have a lot of seniors that are sitting back, and they’re like, ‘Well, where’s my ballot?’ and they’re not going to be getting one, they’re going to have to go and vote in the polls.”

Lackey said, “Typically, we have, you know, around 1,500 mail ballots, we’re at about 800. So the mail ballot vote is down considerably, which might also be part of the reason we’re seeing more in-person ballots being cast.”

Historically, Huntley said they usually see lower turnout for a Saturday election.

“It could be that it’s the nature of the type of election. We have a lot of voters that get so excited about voting in a national or a state election and they kind of will bypass local, and local elections are when your vote counts the most,” she continued. “So of all the times to show up to have your voice heard, it is the local election in which you have the most say.”

According to Lackey, the Randall County Annex is always the busiest voting location in Randall on election day.

“We will have 14 locations open for this election. So anyone in Randall County can vote at any of the 14 locations,” she continued, “You just never know when is going to be the best time to cast a ballot for a Saturday election. But the last hour and a half is always going to be the busiest.”

Potter County

Santa Fe Building (Main)

First Floor, Ticket Office – 900 S. Polk St. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One

Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Tri-State Fairgrounds

Commercial Exhibit Hall – 3301 SE 10th Ave. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach

Fellowship Room – 1111 N. Buchanan St. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library

Meeting Room – 6100 SW 9th Ave. April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County

Randall County Election Administration Office

1604 5th Ave. in Canyon April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E 34th April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd. in Canyon April 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1-2: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

