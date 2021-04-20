Early voting turnout for May Municipal Elections in Potter County has increased by 72% from 2019 elections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the May Municipal Elections began Monday, April 19 in Potter and Randall Counties.

As of Tuesday, April 20, Potter County Election Administrator, Melynn Huntley, shared that approximately 2-3% of Potter County residents have already cast their ballots.

“What a lot of voters don’t realize is how important their vote is in a local election. Their vote counts, matters a whole lot more in a local election than it might in some of the other elections,” said Huntley.

The Potter County Election Administrator continued to share that current numbers are up 72%, compared to those from 2019.

“In 2019, we had 313 people that voted on the first day. Yesterday, we had 538 that came,” explained Huntley.

Randall County, also, seeing a noticeable growth.

“We had 761 people vote in-person, and which the number seems extremely low, is less than 1% turned out on the first day, but it’s very comparable with what we had in 2017,” said Shannon Lackey, Randall County Elections Administrator.

Lackey also noted that there is another factor that could be impacting turnout.

“Less than one percent voted through the first day. We are over one percent right now, but another thing that I would think it’s notable about turnout; we have more mail ballots out then we have for a local election. We have about 200 more out than we did for 2019,” explained Lackey.

However, both elections administrators recommend not waiting until May 1st to vote.

“We always recommend that people vote early, especially before a Saturday, because a gorgeous day in May. You may find yourself busy doing other things, and it could slip your mind. So we encourage voters to get out and take care of it early,” said Huntley.

Additionally, both Huntley and Lackey explained that these ballots include cumulative voting for both Amarillo ISD and Amarillo College.

Huntley continued to state and explain what cumulative is and how it works. “So Amarillo College is electing three people. When you select your first voter, you can give that voter all three of your votes if you want, you know, or you can vote for three separate people or a couple of people.”

