Early voting picks back up Sunday

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the July 14 runoff will pick back up on Sunday, July 5 and ends Friday, July 10.

Hours will vary depending on which voting location you choose.

On the ballot will be U.S. Senate and House candidates including the race for District 13 Representative.

To see your nearest voting location, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: