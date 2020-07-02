Early voting picks back up Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the July 14 runoff will pick back up on Sunday, July 5 and ends Friday, July 10.
Hours will vary depending on which voting location you choose.
On the ballot will be U.S. Senate and House candidates including the race for District 13 Representative.
To see your nearest voting location, click here.
