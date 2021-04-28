Early voting higher than in past years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting has wrapped up, and early voting numbers are in for Potter and Randall County.

4700 people early voted in Potter County.

Potter County Elections Official Melynn Huntley said this is a 48% increase compared to the 2019 elections.

More than 8700 people early voted in Randall County.

