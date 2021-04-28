Early voting higher than in past years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting has wrapped up, and early voting numbers are in for Potter and Randall County.
4700 people early voted in Potter County.
Potter County Elections Official Melynn Huntley said this is a 48% increase compared to the 2019 elections.
More than 8700 people early voted in Randall County.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Anxiety in Teens and How it Shows
- Children’s Miracle Network Hosting Home Run Derby Event
- Your Opinion Matters: Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Looking for Feedback
- Quadruple murder part of gang fight for control of retail drug sales in Juarez neighborhoods
- This Texas bill would cancel student lunch debt