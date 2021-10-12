Early voting begins Oct 18 for Amarillo area elections, Nov 2 is election day, dates, times, and locations listed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting begins next week for local elections on Oct 18, and election day is Nov. 2. Here are dates, times, and locations to cast your ballot.
Main location for early voting in Potter County
- Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St, first floor. If you have recently moved to Potter County and need to vote a Limited Ballot, plan to vote early at the Santa Fe Building.
- Mon-Fri, Oct. 18-22 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
- Sat., Oct. 23 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Mon.-Wed., Oct. 25-27 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
- Thurs.-Fri., Oct. 28-29 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m
Branch locations for early voting in Potter County
- Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd, main entrance
- United Amigos, 3300 E. I-40, west end
- Hillside Christian Church NW, 600 Tascosa Road, foyer
- Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 N. Buchanan, Fellowship Room
- Mon-Fri, Oct. 18-22 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Mon.-Fri., Oct. 25-29 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
Main location for early voting in Randall County
- Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave, Canyon, TX
- October 18‐October 22, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 23, 2021 (Saturday) 9 am – 3 pm
- October 25‐27, 2021 (Monday‐Wednesday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 28 ‐October 29, 2021 (Thursday and Friday) 7 am – 7 pm
Branch locations for early voting in Randall County
- Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western
- October 18‐October 22, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 23, 2021 (Saturday) 9 am – 3 pm
- October 25‐27, 2021 (Monday‐Wednesday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 28 ‐October 29, 2021 (Thursday and Friday) 7 am – 7 pm
- Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX
- October 18‐October 22, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 25‐29, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave
- October 18‐October 22, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 25‐29, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th
- October 18‐October 22, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm
- October 25‐29, 2021 (Monday‐Friday) 8 am ‐ 5 pm