Early voter turnout in Potter, Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today was the last day to get to the polls to cast your vote early in this year’s Constitutional Amendment Election.

The turn out in Potter and Randall Counties has been really low according to election officials. Both counties have seen around four-percent turnout or lower so far.

In Randall County, they said as of this afternoon, only a little more than 3,500 people have cast ballots between in-person voting and mail-in voting.

In Potter County, as of 5 p.m., the number is even less with a little more than 2,000 voters casting ballots.

“This has been a very slow election,” said Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley. “This is the first time we have an election in a long time that has only had constitutional amendments on it without anybody else throwing something in. So turnout has been very low for this, but nonetheless, it’s important.”

Polls will be open on Tuesday, November 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Potter and Randall Counties, voters are only voting on the constitutional amendments, but there are a number of school districts with bond elections and a bond election in Deaf Smith County for a proposed new jail.