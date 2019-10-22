Dumas ISD school bond to address new elementary schools and security

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting is now underway and Dumas residents are voting on a $107 million Dumas ISD school bond proposal.

“We have tried to get as much mileage as we can out of these new schools but sometimes you have to reach a point where you have to do something different,” said Monty Hysinger, Dumas ISD Superintendent.

$91 million of it, if passed, will go towards three brand new elementary schools. Which Hysinger says are an average of 62 years old.

“We’ll have a brand new elementary at Cactus to replace that one and then in town we’re going to consolidate from four to two. Basically we’re going to have two campuses within one. We’re going to have an early childhood, pre-k through one on one side of the campus then the other side of the campus will be second through grades four,” said Hysinger.

The rest of the money will go towards a new career and technology building, renovations and upgrades to their kitchens and fine arts departments and school security.

“They’ll have of course your secure entries but they’ll also have electronic locking systems throughout, lockdown capabilities from a central location. We’ll also have storm shelters which we think is very key,” said Hysinger.

To pay for this, the expected property tax increase would be $27 a month for a $94,000 home.

While that amount may seem a little steep, Hysinger said now is the time to upgrade and build new facilities.

“We’ve had the lowest tax rate in the region for the past 10 years, lower than most of our surrounding neighbors. Lower than 84 percent of the districts in the State of Texas for the last 10 years. We feel like we’ve been good stewards and now at this time we’ve got to have some new schools,” said Hysinger.

For more information regarding the bond, click here: https://www.dumasisd.org/index.php?pageID=246823_2