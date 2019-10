DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dumas ISD is holding meetings to discuss their latest $107 million bond proposal.

Tomorrow they will be presenting the bond information to the community at Morningside Elementary.

It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The district will also be going to Amarillo College next Monday.

The bond will be on the November 5 ballot.

If approved, three new energy-efficient elementary schools will be built along with upgrades for the junior high and high school.

More meeting dates: