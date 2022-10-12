AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of US Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas District 13 that Jackson will host a pair of town halls Wednesday and Thursday in the Texas Panhandle.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jackson will participate in the following town halls:

Stratford Town Hall: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sherman County Barn, located at 501 S. Maple Street in Stratford;

Canadian Town Hall: 2 p.m. Thursday in the Sand Sage Room of the Hemphill County Exhibition Center, located at 10865 Exhibition Center Road in Canadian.

According to the release, Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents in attendance. Officials said that the event is open to the public and no RSVP is necessary. Additional questions are asked to be directed to Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.