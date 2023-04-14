AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that the first phase of the downtown water main replacement project is expected to begin Monday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the first phase of the project includes the alley between South Fannin Street and Milam Street. Officials said that utility work will extend from SW First Ave. to SW Third Ave.

Officials with the city said in the release that residents and motorists should be aware of closed alleys/intersections, posted signs related to construction as well as contractor personnel and equipment in work zones during the project. Because of temporary intersection closures, individuals may need to find alternate travel routes and drivers are “advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.”

“The city and its contractor would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience and understanding,” officials said in the release.

Officials expect the project to be completed by Spring 2024. For more information, visit the project’s website.