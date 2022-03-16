DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of the March 1 Republican Primary Election, Donley County Commissioner, Precinct 4 candidates Dan Sawyer and Brad Dalton are at the center of a lawsuit calling for a new vote to be held.

In court documents for the election contest filed on March 11 in the 100th District Court, incumbent candidate Dan Sawyer claimed that the recent county redistricting process and a related mistake led to some people voting in the wrong precinct. While Sawyer was running in Precinct 4, some voters in Donley County who would have been categorized as residents in that precinct were unable to vote in the race.

Because of the mistakes that led to some residents not being able to vote in their correct precincts, Sawyer’s complaint argued that the election’s outcome is not true. While Sawyer “is in no way alleging “fraud or illegal conduct,” but merely a mistake,” according to court documents, he still petitioned for a new election to be held.

The other candidate involved in the suit, Brad Dalton, filed a response on March 15. The filed answer said that after looking over the provided evidence by Sawyer and “making inquiry of his own,” Dalton supported the idea of the court ordering a new election.

While no ruling had yet been issued by the court as to whether or not a new election will be ordered, both Sawyer and Dalton noted in court documents that they hope for a quick decision.

