RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A candidate for Texas’s 15th Congressional District is receiving support from a former President of the United States.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump issued a statement declaring his support for Monica De La Cruz in her race for Texas’s 15th Congressional District.

“With Monica, we will flip this seat and elect a Member of Congress who puts America First,” wrote Trump in the statement. “Monica has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Although Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook after comments made on the social media platforms surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Insurrection, he has still made time to issue statements on his website and send emails to his followers.

With these messages, Trump has endorsed several other Republican candidates, admonished Joe Biden’s presidency, and lauded press articles that paint him in good light.

De La Cruz is running as a Republican candidate in Texas’s 15th Congressional District. She will face against eight other candidates in the Republican primary election, which takes place on March 1.

The RGV native ran for the position in 2020 and lost by 2.9 percent to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, who has held the position since 2017. Gerrymandering of the district has caused Gonzalez to instead run for the same position in Texas’s 34th Congressional District.

This means a new face will hold the seat of Texas’s 15th Congressional District. Democratic challengers include Eliza Alvarado, Julio Garza, Ruben Ramirez, Vanessa Tijerina, Michelle Vallejo, and John Villarreal Rigney.

De La Cruz has faced allegations of abuse against her estranged husband’s daughter. The two have filed for divorce and her husband accused De La Cruz of committing verbal and physical abuse in court documents.

The Republican candidate has denied these claims. A judge is allowing her to return to live at an Edinburg home fought over in the divorce in April, a month after the primary election.

Texas’s 15th Congressional District runs from the RGV all the way up to San Antonio. Incumbent Congressman Gonzalez is scheduled to announce his endorsement for a candidate on Friday.