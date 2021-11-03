District 13 Rep. Ronny Jackson to host Veterans’ centered roundtable

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Wednesday that the office will host two roundtables focused on veterans’ issues next week.

The office will host a roundtable in Amarillo at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, located at 4111 South Georgia St.

According to a news release, the purpose of the discussions is to talk about the needs and concerns of veterans throughout District 13. All veterans who live in the district are invited to attend and no RSVP is required.

Jackson’s office will also host a roundtable in Wichita Falls at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at the MSU Cannedy Hall at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art, located at 2 Eureka Circle in Wichita Falls.