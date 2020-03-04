District 13 Democratic Primary heads toward run-off election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just like the Republican primary, the Democratic primary for House of Representatives District 13 is heading to a run-off election after neither of the top two candidates was able to secure more than 50% of the vote.

This is the seat left vacant from Representative Mac Thornberry who has chosen to not run for re-election.

In the video above you can see our conversation with candidate Greg Sagan. If you watch the video below you can see our conversation with candidate Gus Trujillo.

