District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces VA-related legislation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Tuesday that Jackson introduced a piece of legislation that would enhance the reporting of various services the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides.

According to a news release, Jackson introduced legislation to enhance the federal Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans, or CHIP IN, pilot program, requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to submit a report to the U.S. Congress with details on the department’s successes and how it can improve.

The initial CHIP IN Act was passed by Congress in 2016, encouraging public-private partnerships for VA construction projects. This new legislation aims to modernize the department.

“For too long, rural America has not been prioritized for modernization projects at VA facilities. I am proud that my efforts to secure alternate funding sources for modernization projects have been signed into law, but the American people deserve assurance that rural America will benefit from these resources,” Jackson said in the release “I have made it my mission to ensure that promises made to our American heroes are promises kept, and transparency is a key part of that. We still have a long road ahead of us to improve the VA, but this is an important start.”