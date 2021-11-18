District 13 Congressman introduces China-centered legislation in House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson announced Thursday that Jackson introduced a piece of legislation in the United States House of Representatives “combating” the influence of China’s Communist Party. This comes after Texas Senator Ted Cruz introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the legislation, titled the Circumspectly Reducing Unintended Consequences Impairing Alliances and Leadership (CRUCIAL) Act of 2021, would create a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, including Australia, Japan and India, from sanctions that would undermine unity against the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the release, these countries help promote democratic values in the Indo-Pacific Region, helping counter what they call China’s aggressive military build-up.

“The Quad includes strategic allies in the Indo-Pacific region that are key to America’s success in confronting threats from the Chinese Communist Party. As China’s power and malign influence in the region continues to grow, the Quad will be the foundation for any response against China,” Jackson said in the release. “At a time when our allies don’t trust us after the failed Afghanistan withdrawal, the CRUCIAL Act will signal to our most vital Indo-Pacific partners that we are prepared for the long-haul and that we will stand with them in the face of Chinese aggression.”