Discussion for the possible updates of Thompson Park Pool replacement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Amarillo City Council discussed possible updates that could be added to the aquatic center in Thompson Park.

Some of what was discussed is the possibility of four different designs at two different locations around the park.

The hope is for Labor Day 2021 to be the opening day of the new park.

That budget will range from $4 million to $7.7 million.

A public forum will be held to get people’s opinions on what they would like to see in the design of the aquatic center.

The date for that has not been set yet.

The old location of the pool will be demolished and turned into turf.

