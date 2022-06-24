AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with members of two Catholic groups, one at the national level and one at the state level, are speaking out after the Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe V. Wade, leaving the decision up to the states on whether or not abortion should be legal.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, justices on the court voted 6-3 to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. A second vote struck down Roe V. Wade, a court decision which previously gave Americans the right to an abortion. States, including Texas, set trigger laws to come into effect once the court made its ruling, making it illegal for an abortion to be conducted.

MyHIghPlains.com reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Amarillo regarding their thoughts on the recent Supreme Court ruling. Officials from the diocese said that their statement mirrors the statements from both the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops as well as the statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“This is a historic day in the life of our county, one that stirs our thoughts, emotions and prayers,” the statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops read. “For nearly 50 years, America has enforced an unjust law that has permitted some to decide whether others can live or die; this policy has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of preborn children, generations that were denied the right to even be born.”

In the statement, the conference said they hope states and elected officials enact laws and policies that protect the unborn. They also said their thoughts are with the “little ones whose lives have been taken since 1973.”

“We mourn their loss, and we entrust their souls to God, who loved them from before all ages and who will love them for all eternity,” the statement read. “Our hearts are also with every woman and man who has suffered grievously from abortion; we pray for their healing, and we pledge our continued compassion and support. As a Church, we need to serve those who face difficult pregnancies and surround them with love.”

The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops also issued a statement in support on the decision, saying that they are grateful that the state of Texas will “have the ability to protect and defend children in teh womb at all stages.”

Officials plan to help reinforce current support systems for pregnant mothers, their families, as well as children in need of adoption or foster care, according to the release.

“This decision ends a very dark chapter in American history, and is the fruit of the prayers, sacrifices and advocacy of countless Americans from every walk of life,” the statement reads. “We share their joy and are grateful to them.”