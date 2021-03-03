DoD IG report claims Rep. Ronny Jackson engaged in ‘inappropriate conduct’ while serving in White House; Jackson denies ‘false allegations’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Department of Defense Inspector General report says U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, engaged in “inappropriate conduct” when he served as the top White House Physician. Jackson says the claims are untrue.

The 37-page Inspector General report released Wednesday concluded “RDML Jackson’s overall course of conduct toward subordinates disparaged, belittled, bullied, and humiliated them, and fostered a negative work environment by failing to treat subordinates with dignity and respect,” according to a Department of Defense summary. “We concluded that RDML Jackson engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol during two incidents.”

The report says other allegations were unproven.

“We found no evidence to support the allegation that RDML Jackson expected rum or other alcohol to be stocked in his lodging room while on official travel, or that staff members feared retribution if they did not comply with the expectation,” the DoD summary said.

Jackson says this is a politically motivated attack on him because of his support of President Trump.

“A Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump,” said Jackson. “I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House.”

The full Department of Defense Inspector General report:

“The DoD Hotline received 12 complaints from April 26, 2018, through June 7, 2018. The complaints and additional allegations raised by witnesses generally alleged that RDML Jackson, while serving as Director, White House Medical Unit (WHMU), a DoD unit tasked with providing medical support to the White House, and, while serving as Physician to the President:

failed to foster and maintain a healthy command climate in the WHMU, and failed to treat DoD subordinates with dignity and respect;



engaged in alcohol-related misconduct, including wrecking a government vehicle while intoxicated;



expected rum or other alcohol to be stocked in his lodging room while on official travel, or caused staff members to fear retribution if they did not comply with the expectation; and



misused Ambien for his personal use.

We concluded that RDML Jackson’s overall course of conduct toward subordinates disparaged, belittled, bullied, and humiliated them, and fostered a negative work environment by failing to treat subordinates with dignity and respect. We also concluded that RDML Jackson failed to conduct himself in an exemplary manner in his treatment of subordinates throughout his tenure at WHMU. His treatment of subordinates created a negative work environment that witnesses said made an unfavorable impact on the overall command climate.

We concluded that RDML Jackson engaged in inappropriate conduct involving the use of alcohol during two incidents. Both incidents occurred during presidential trips while RDML Jackson was in charge of providing medical care and treatment to U.S. Government officials— a trip to Manila, Philippines, in April 2014 and a trip to Bariloche, Argentina, in March 2016.

We found no evidence to support the allegation that RDML Jackson expected rum or other alcohol to be stocked in his lodging room while on official travel, or that staff members feared retribution if they did not comply with the expectation.

We found no evidence to support the allegation that RDML Jackson “got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle.”

We concluded that RDML Jackson used Ambien during long official overseas flights. We are not aware of any specific WHMO prohibitions against the use of Ambien during long official overseas flights. While the WHMO policy memorandum required RDML Jackson to notify his supervisor in advance of taking Ambien, we did not ascertain if he provided such a notification. However, the witnesses, all of whom were WHMU medical personnel, raised concerns about RDML Jackson’s potential incapacity to provide proper medical care during such flights while using Ambien because of the common side effects described in the section of this report titled, “RDML Jackson’s Use of Ambien.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson’s full statement from Tuesday night.

"Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump," said Jackson.

Jackson continues, “I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”