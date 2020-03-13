Democratic candidate Greg Sagan drops out of race for Texas Congressional District 13

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A candidate for Texas Congressional District 13 is dropping out.

Democratic Candidate Greg Sagan held a press conference this afternoon to make that announcement.

Sagan said he was recently diagnosed with myeloma and must wear a mask and gloves before appearing in groups of any size.

“I have come to realize that these new limitations make it impossible for me to promise the people of this district representation in Washington knowing I have such a disease. Therefore, I am withdrawing from the Congressional race for the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas District 13,” Sagan said in a statement. “I have met a lot of incredible people in this district, almost all of them Democrats. I thank them for their support. I have also met many committed but open-minded Republicans who asked good questions, acknowledged good answers, and remained loyal to the ideals of their party. You all have my respect and best wishes.”

Sagan was to face Gus Trujillo in a runoff race in May.

