Democratic candidate Chris Bell visits Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Democratic candidate from Houston who is hoping to challenge Republican Senator John Cornyn stopped by Amarillo.

Chris Bell held a meet and greet for local supporters today at the Art Gallery and Event Center.

“It really is the diversity in the state that makes us so extraordinary and so incredible, and I think it’s very important that whoever represents Texas in the United States Senate understands that,” said Bell.

Bell has ties to Amarillo. He was a journalist, that according to Democrat County Chair Steve Land.