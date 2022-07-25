AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott has appointed Dee Johnson, an Amarillo resident, to the 47th Judicial District Court in Armstrong, Potter and Randall counties.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this appointment comes after Johnson won the Republican primary for the 47th District Judge position in May, receiving 55.63% of the vote against Joe Marr Wilson.

Johnson, according to the release, currently serves as partner and counsel for Packard, Hood, Johnson & Paul LLP. Johnson also is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Amarillo Bar Association and the Panhandle Family Law Association.

According to the release, Johnson’s initial term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.