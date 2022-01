AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Republican candidate for 47th District Judge Dee Johnson announced that she and Congressman Ronny Jackson are hosting an event for veterans on Saturday, Jan. 8, in Amarillo.

The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Reed Beverage Room at 3701 SE 25th. Johnson said she and Jackson will discuss their campaigns and talk to veterans about their concerns.