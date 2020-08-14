Decision 2020: Postal Funding Takes Center Stage

President Trump eases his position on funding the U.S. Postal Service after Democratic accusations that he is working to disrupt mail-in voting.

(NBC News) President Trump has reversed course on new funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

Speaking Thursday in an interview with Fox Business News, Mr. Trump admitted that that widespread vote-by-mail in November wouldn’t be possible if Democratic efforts to provide more funding to the Postal Service were successful.

“Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” the president said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Democrats have accused the president and the postmaster general he appointed of intentionally working to slow mail delivery ahead of the election, saying the president is underfunding the Postal Service to slow down mail-in ballots.

“I want them to vote. But that would mean they have to go to a voting booth like they used to and vote,” Mr. Trump said Thursday.

But he now says he would consider new bailout money for the postal service if there’s also new agreement on a COVID-19 relief plan.

Meanwhile, the president has requested his own absentee ballot from Florida.

A spokesperson says he supports absentee, but not larger scale mail-in voting.

