DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 14th Judicial District Court of Dallas County will host an in-person hearing later this month, surrounding the motions for dismissal brought forward by Disney DTC, LLC, Hulu, LLC and Netflix, Inc. in the lawsuit surrounding the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act in which the city of Amarillo is a plaintiff.

According to documents filed last month in Dallas County District Court, the in-person hearing surrounding the motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ first amended petition is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 17 in the 14th Judicial District Court, located on the fifth floor at 600 Commerce St. in Dallas.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 25 cities in Texas, including the city of Amarillo, alleged that the three streaming services did not pay municipal franchise fees to the cities, which they say are required under the state’s Public Utility Regulatory Act.

After moving to federal court and eventually back to state court, officials with the 14th Judicial District Court of Dallas County scheduled a non-jury trial for the lawsuit for January 2024. However, the dismissal hearing could mark the end of the lawsuit proceedings almost a year before the main trial.

The defendants are citing chapter 91A of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure for its motion of dismissal, titled “dismissal of baseless causes of action.” According to the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, it states that a party can move to dismiss a cause of action “on the grounds that it has no basis of law or fact.”

The document states that a cause of action has no basis in law if the plaintiffs still wouldn’t be reasonably entitled to their requested relief even if their allegations are true. A cause of action without basis in fact is if “no reasonable person could believe the facts pleaded.” The motion is required to identify each cause of action and must “state specifically,” why each “has no basis in law, no basis in fact or both.”

The reasons for the motions for dismissal are much of the same arguments the defendants have been bringing forward throughout the span of the lawsuit, stating that the case as a whole is an attempt, “in violation of state and federal law, to tax video content made available over the public Internet by streaming companies that have no physical presence in the public rights-of-way.”

Both motions, which were filed last month in Dallas District Court, cite a Texas Federal Court decision from 2021 stating that municipalities in the state do not have claim under PURA against streaming entities like Netflix and Hulu. Because the services are not “holders” of a state-issued certificate of franchise authority, the municipalities have no right to enforce PURA.

“Plaintiffs urge the Court to ignore the PURA’s text in order to get the franchise fees they claim as their entitlement,” Hulu, LLC and Disney DTC, LLC’s motion reads. “It is the Court’s duty, however, to interpret and apply the PURA as written, not judicially rewrite it to achieve some preferred outcome.”

The Texas Rules of Civil Procedure reads that any response to a motion for dismissal must be filed no later than seven days before the hearing date. In this case, that date would be April 10.