CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Curry County officials, a ribbon cutting and open house for the Curry County Courthouse renovations and addition will happen Thursday at 4:10 p.m. at the courthouse on 700 N. Main Street. A brief program and tours of the courthouse will follow, and light refreshments will be provided.

Curry County officials said that the construction included renovations to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the addition of a new security entrance from Main Street, and renovations to create a new courtroom for the District Court and a new District Court Clerk’s Office. The total cost of the project amounted to $9.82 million and was funded by the New Mexico State Legislature, the office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the County.

“The County is excited to have addressed the needs of the Courts and Sheriff`s Office and enhanced safety and ADA accessibility for the public, jurors and staff through this project,” said County Manager Lance Pyle, “We look forward to breaking ground on the new Magistrate Court facility to the West of the new addition with an enclosed connection directly to the Curry County Detention Center and installation of a new elevator for District Court in the coming months.”