CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Curry County Commissioner Seth Martin was recently appointed as the vice chair of the Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties.

According to a news release from the county, Martin will represent New Mexico in this position. The steering committee handles matters for the National Association of Counties pertaining to housing, community and economic development, along with workforce development programs.

In this committee, officials emphasize advocating for funding for federal programs like the Community Development Block Grant program. According to the release, the committee also works to shape the role of governments at the federal, state and county levels to enhance “workforce and economic development opportunities” as well as create housing options for various populations.

“It is an honor to have received this appointment, and my privilege to represent Curry County on a national level,” Martin said in the release.

The release said members of the organization’s steering committees “play a critical role in advancing legislative policy priorities that are important to the nation’s counties.” Members of the steering committees are able to introduce policy resolutions and platform changes, as well as vote on proposed resolutions and platform changes related to the committee’s focus.