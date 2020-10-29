Curbside voting available for potential voters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local election officials want to inform potential voters who have a disability or other health issues that there are safe voting options available.

Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley said, “We do have people that are calling the office and they say, ‘I’m COVID positive but I still want to vote. What can I do?'”

The answer to that question is curbside voting, which Huntley says is offered at each one of their polling locations.

“We have a designated parking place that says, ‘Curbside voting available.’ When people pull in there, they call the phone number and that number goes to the judges on the inside,” said Huntley.

From there, two election workers go outside and take a paper combination form for voters to sign in. Then the election workers check voters in on the poll pad inside.

Election workers then take the same voting machine you use inside, to the voter outside.

“We start their ballot and stop just before anybody starts voting for anything, and we can unlock the machine, take it out there, the voter votes. It’s on a touch screen and pushes their button to say this is the way that I want to vote. Then our workers, because there will be two of them, will take the piece of equipment back inside and they dock it. Then that voter’s vote goes in and it’s counted just like as if they had just walked through the door,” said Huntley.

One of the few things Huntley does ask of those choosing the curbside route, is patience.

“They’re going to be in the comfort of their car and just need to understand that we work them in the best we can. We want to do everything we can so that voters can vote and still stay safe,” said Huntley.

Huntley says curbside voting will be available on election day too, which is November 3rd.

More from MyHighPlains.com: