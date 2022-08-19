AUSTIN (Nexstar) — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul are in Austin Friday to promote the newly-passed bipartisan semiconductor legislation, which is designed to encourage semiconductor manufacturing on American soil amid global supply chain issues.

The Texas Republicans are touring new labs and classrooms at Austin Community College, designed to train the next generation of technicians needed for Texas semiconductor companies. The school’s program also offers dual-college credit classes for high school students interested in going into chip manufacturing.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which has been led by Cornyn and McCaul in the Senate and House, respectively. The law provides $200 million for workforce development programs for the domestic semiconductor industry, like the programs ACC offers.

The legislation also allocates $39 billion to build and modernize chipmaking plants in the country and $11 billion for semiconductor research.

This comes after the pandemic contributed to a shortage of semiconductor chips, which are used in everyday technologies like computers and cars. However, new manufacturing facilities, like the one Samsung is bringing to Taylor, Texas, could help the country become less reliant on semiconductors made in other countries.