WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined other senators Wednesday to introduce the bipartisan Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Reauthorization Act, which Cornyn’s office said would, “reauthorize VAWA through 2027, preserve advancements made in previous reauthorizations, and include a number of additional improvements to the current law.”

As stated in previous reporting, the Violence Against Women Act initially passed in 1994 and was consistently renewed until its expiration in 2018. The latest version of the legislation, according to lawmakers, has been aimed to strengthen rape prevention efforts, provide support for legal services, and improve how law enforcement investigates sexual violence.

“The Violence Against Women Act funds critical programs for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, and it has made a difference in the lives of thousands since its passage nearly 30 years ago,” said Senator Cornyn, “While not perfect, this compromise will extend critical programs for survivors that were left lapsed for far too long. I want to commend Senators Ernst and Murkowski for their tireless work on behalf of victims nationwide to get us to this point.”

According to a release from Cornyn’s office, the VAWA Reauthorization Act would:

Provide services, protection and justice for young victims of violence, including extending the Rape Prevention and Education grant program and improving grants focused on prevention education for students in institutions of higher education.

Enhance judicial and law enforcement tools through reauthorization of the Justice Department’s STOP Violence Against Women Formula Program, known as the STOP Program, and expansion of the STOP Program to better support survivors who are 50 years of age or older and survivors with disabilities.

Reauthorize and update the SMART Prevention Program to reduce dating violence, help children who have been exposed to domestic violence, and engage men in preventing violence.

Provide economic security assistance for survivors by reauthorizing the National Resource Center on Workplace Response and expand the program to support sexual harassment victims and ensure resources are available to private-sector businesses with fewer than 20 employees in addition to public-sector entities.

Improve the medical response to instances of domestic violence and sexual assault, including expanding access to medical forensic examinations after a sexual assault for survivors who live in rural communities.

Also noted in previous reporting, Republican lawmakers blocked efforts to renew the bill over a provision that would ban people convicted of misdemeanor stalking from possessing firearms, which drew protests from the National Rifle Association. That provision was excluded in the latest version of the bill.

The bill was sponsored, noted Cornyn’s office, by a wide range of other senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties.