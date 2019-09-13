Conversation: Civic Center public meetings start tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first series of public meetings for feedback on the proposed Amarillo Civic Center Complex starts tomorrow.

It is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room.

If you cannot make it, there are other opportunities to attend:

Thursday, Sept. 19: 1 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room.

Thursday, Sept. 19: 5:30 p.m., Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room.

Saturday, Sept. 21: 8:30 a.m., Amarillo Civic Center Hospitality Room.

