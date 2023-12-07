AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The future Amarillo City Hall is months into construction, as crews work to meet the timeline to move out of the existing building.

Jerry Danforth, the City of Amarillo’s director of facilities and capital improvements, said on Thursday that construction crews from Western Builders are on schedule and within the $35 million budget.

The first phase of construction was selective demolition. Now, construction crews are installing structural steel components.

“You can see where some of the mechanical systems are already being installed. Some of the electrical systems are already been installed,” said Danforth. “After we’ve finished the structural steel, we move into what we call the dried-in stage, which means everything inside the building is enclosed so the weather can’t get to us”

At this point, he said the move-in date is set for November 2024.

“We’re pushing for that timeline. If we can speed it up, we’re definitely going to do that, just because of our concerns on the existing building,” he continued. “We really don’t want to have a catastrophic failure over there where we’ve got to spend money on the existing structure. We’d rather be over here and be able to utilize it.”

On the third floor, Danforth said there will be a patio overlooking downtown.

“You see all of downtown Amarillo, the historic parts, the modern parts. You see right into Hodgetown,” he added.

According to Danforth, all consumer-facing portions of city hall will be on the first floor, including utilities, HR, and the purchasing department.

“We made it as customer-friendly as we possibly could,” he said. “This is going to be a one-of-a-kind facility that will be able to service the city for at least another 75 to 100 years out of this facility. We won’t outgrow its capacity.”

Danforth also said they are happy with their costs on the budget and their contractors.

“I would say over 90% of this project is all being done local. So every work, every bit of dollars that were spent on this project stayed local. So we’re very proud of that.”

City officials said the project is funded by a combination of cash and debt, which will be paid off over a 7-year period.