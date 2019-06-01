Construction at Fannin Middle School making progress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Back in 2017, a bond was officially approved by voters for improvements to schools in Amarillo ISD. Construction then began in the fall of 2018, and now, as students are out for summer, even more progress can be made.

The bond was passed for $100 million, a large portion of which will go toward sanitary sewer line replacements, bathroom renovations, and bullet resistant glass.

The school receiving the biggest renovation is Fannin Middle School.

Construction here began back in November 2018. Bond Director of Construction Cindy Ray said everything at the school is still set to open on time in August 2020.

Ray said students and faculty have been great with dealing with construction while classes were still in session and said she is excited to get more work done this summer while they are away.

Several classrooms are getting completely redone beginning June 15 and that is not all.

"Well this summer, we're gonna renovate the cafeteria, the commons area, and the student drop off area. We're renovating the restrooms this summer that the kids will be able to use when we come back, and a lot of exterior work," said Ray.

The recent rain has actually caused some problems with that exterior work, but Ray told us it will not affect the overall timeline of the project.

She said they have also been able to save some money with some of the equipment they have bought in bulk, which in the long run will help keep maintenance costs down.

