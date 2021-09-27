Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office to participate in Veterans History Project

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced that his office is set to participate in the Veterans History Project (VHP), which is an archive of oral interviews and documents from American war veterans, housed at the Library of Congress.

According to the office of Rep. Jackson, all U.S. military veterans from World War I through the recent military who live in Texas’ 13th Congressional District are invited to share their stories.

The office of Rep. Jackson released the following statement from Jackson:

The Texas Panhandle is home to many brave heroes who have served our country in the U.S. military, and I want to make sure your remarkable stories are documented at the Library of Congress for generations to come. I know it can sometimes be hard to dig up those memories, but I really believe it’s important to make sure future generations can learn from firsthand accounts of our experiences as servicemembers and now veterans. I’ve already done my interview for the Veterans History Project, and I hope you’ll participate with me.

An excerpt from Congressman Jackson’s interview can be found here.