Congressman Ronny Jackson to host mobile office hours in 4 cities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced it will hosting mobile office hours in Clarendon, Claude, Memphis, and Tulia in September. The office said constituents can attend in order to find help with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.

Here’s a list of locations and times each office will be operating:

Clarendon (Donley County) , Tuesday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m -3 p.m. City Council Chambers, 313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226

Claude (Armstrong County) , Thursday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. City Hall Conference Room, 115 Trice Street Claude, TX 79019

Memphis (Hall County) , Tuesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. City Library Room, 303 S 8th Street Memphis, TX 79245

Tulia (Swisher County), Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. City Hall, 127 SW 2nd St #100 Tulia, TX 79008

The office said no appointment is necessary and asked constituents in need of assistance with a federal agency case to bring all supporting documentation. Any additional questions must be sent directly to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at 806-641-5600.