Congressman Ronny Jackson named Republican Whip, will serve on House Armed Services Committee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson sat down with Jackie Kingston.
Rep. Jackson announced his appointment to the House Armed services committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
