Congressman Ronny Jackson named Republican Whip, will serve on House Armed Services Committee

Your Local Election HQ

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson sat down with Jackie Kingston.

Rep. Jackson announced his appointment to the House Armed services committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss