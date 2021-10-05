Congressman Ronny Jackson introduces bipartisan agriculture-related bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced Tuesday that Jackson, along with other members of Congress, introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act, a bill aimed at combating foreign interference in the nation’s agriculture supply chain.

According to a news release from Jackson’s office, the bill provides reforms to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The bill was also introduced by congressman Filemon Vela of Texas and Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.

According to the release, the bill would reform the committee by designating the agriculture industry and overarching supply chains as critical infrastructure, requiring the committee to monitor foreign investment into the agriculture industry and adding the Secretary of Agriculture as a member of the committee.

Jackson said in the release that he believes that the nation’s agriculture supply chain “poses a national security threat.”

“I represent the top-rated agriculture district in Texas, so protecting this vital industry and its overarching supply chains will always be among my top priorities in Congress,” Jackson said in the release. “Our adversaries are working overtime to undermine American interests, and the FARM Act will be an important step to secure America’s food supply by identifying and responding to inappropriate interference.”

The act would also require the U.S. Department of Agreculture, as well as the Government Accountability office, to investigate and report to Congress on the national security implications of foreign investment into the nation’s agriculture sector, the release stated.

Russell Boening, the president of the Texas Farm Bureau, said in the release that he applauds both pieces of legislation.

“As Texas has experienced a surge of foreign investors buying agricultural land, it is critical that proper oversight is provided to ensure our national security.” he said. “We are pleased this bill accomplishes this goal, while in-turn protecting private property rights of landowners who wish to sell their property.”